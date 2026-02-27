Landmark Credit Union Live officially opens in Milwaukee

The Brief Landmark Credit Union Live officially opened its doors on Friday. The 4,500-person venue was sold out for Rainbow Kitten Surprise. The excitement was felt around Milwaukee, from fans and even the competition.



Landmark Credit Union Live, Milwaukee's newest concert venue, opened its doors on Friday. And with the Bucks playing next door at the same time, the whole area was hopping.

What they're saying:

Fans flocked to Fiserv Forum to watch the team play the New York Knicks, and music lovers stood in line to see Rainbow Kitten Surprise on the opening night of Landmark Credit Union Live.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Very busy, very crowded the bars and restaurants," said Ashley Evans. "That'd be great to add to the city again, to continue to bring more tourists out."

"This is going to be amazing. I've been wanting to see them for a very long time, so I'm very excited," said Rachel Lococo.

Fans line up for the official opening of Landmark Credit Union Live

Landmark Credit Union Live can host up to 4,500 people. Friday night's show was sold out, drawing fans from places like Chicago, Minnesota, Iowa and elsewhere.

"Some people have driven from Indiana, so there's a lot of people coming out tonight," said Kade McCane, who came from Madison. "Honestly, really exciting to be among the first people who get to be there, and for RKS to be among the first people who will ever perform here, I hope this venue gets huge and big and becomes very popular."

The excitement was felt all around Milwaukee. Even the competition rolled out the welcome mat.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Our goal to grow as a city means that a lot of things have to happen. This is the very, tiny, small work that has to happen," said Gary Witt, president and CEO of The Pabst Theater Group, which runs six nearby venues.

"The introduction of any new business in the city, especially one that pays attention to the fact that we have spent 24 years growing the live culture economy in the city of Milwaukee, says to me that we've done our job."

Witt said live entertainment is an industry Milwaukee's economy has been dependent on coming from visitors like those who turned out Friday.

Related article