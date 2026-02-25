Landmark Credit Union Live; Milwaukee expands music scene with new venue

The Brief Landmark Credit Union Live is a new 4,500-seat venue in Milwaukee’s Deer District. The space will host concerts and community events year-round, starting Friday. Operators say the goal is to attract more artists who have skipped Milwaukee in the past.



A new concert venue is opening in the heart of Milwaukee’s Deer District, just steps from Fiserv Forum.

Deer District debut

What we know:

Landmark Credit Union Live is a 4,500-seat venue that will host concerts and community events year-round. It was developed by and will be operated by FPC Live — based in Wisconsin.

The space sits in the shadow of Fiserv Forum and aims to add another entertainment anchor to downtown Milwaukee.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

FOX6 News got a sneak peek Wednesday ahead of its first show, set for Friday, Feb. 27.

Concertgoers will find unique features throughout the venue, including the Vinyl Room – a lounge-style space to grab a drink before a show – and the "TYME Machine" photo booth, a nod to Milwaukee’s nostalgic ATM network.

Built for fans

What they're saying:

"When we designed this building, we kept three things at the forefront of every decision," said Andrew Newport, regional vice president of operations of Live Nation. "And those were, how do we make the best experience for the fans, the artists, and the crew that helps us to put on the shows."

For artists, operators say the backstage experience sets the venue apart. Dressing rooms are outfitted with artwork from local artists and upgraded amenities.

Image 1 of 12 ▼

"The back of house for the artist is really special and unique here. We've got some amenities that you simply can't get at retrofitted buildings," said Joel Plant, CEO of FPC Live.

Operators say the goal is to attract artists who may have previously skipped Milwaukee on Midwest tours.

"We're going to bring more artists here that historically may not have played Milwaukee," Plant said. "They may have skipped from Chicago to Madison or Minneapolis and points further west or south."

Newport said attracting those artists only works if the fan experience matches the momentum in downtown Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Milwaukee is an absolute happening town. We can book bands all day long but if the fans don't enjoy the building, they won't show up for their favorite artist so we got to get it right each and every time," Newport said.

Year-round entertainment

What you can do:

For more information on Landmark Credit Union Live, including upcoming shows, visit the venue's website.

Related article