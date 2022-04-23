Lakeshore Technical College health care center gets $1M donation

article

The Lakeshore Technical College Foundation on Friday announced a $1 million donation for the development of a new Center for Health Care Excellence.

The donation is the largest in the foundation's 46-year history and is part of a $5 million fundraising campaign for the new center, which is set to break ground in 2023.

The center will be a 16,000 square foot addition and remodel to the existing Cleveland campus – benefiting 1,500 health care and emergency services students and professionals who will train there each year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to a news release, the center will meet the growing demand for graduates from Lakeshore’s nursing, emergency medical technician (EMT), radiology, medical assistant, paramedic, fire medic, and other health care and public safety programs.

Seventy-nine percent of the campaign's $5 million goal has been met. Private fundraising will comprise $3 million, of which $2.38 million has been met. Lakeshore Technical College will contribute $2 million.

$1 million donation to Lakeshore Technical College Center for Health Care Excellence (Courtesy: LTC)

The $1 million donation comes from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital, and Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity.

Naming opportunities remain for the emergency bay and entrance, instructional labs, simulation rooms, and classrooms. Additional information about the fundraising campaign can be found at on the foundation's website.

Advertisement