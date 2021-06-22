Lakeshore State Park bird art installation ready to viewing

article

Now, here's something to tweet about! It's the first-ever temporary public art project at Lakeshore State Park in Milwaukee.

The installation, titled "REbirth", is The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) latest project sponsored by the Milwaukee-based Black Box Fund in partnership with the Friends of Lakeshore State Park (FLSP).

A news release says the flock of sculptures is by the artistic movement Cracking Art, features 22 5-foot-tall, brightly colored swallows made of "regenerable" plastic. The plastic is "regenerable" because each bird is made up of re-purposed plastic and will eventually be turned into another installation of art.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Cracking Art, whose anonymous members are scattered around Europe, derives its name from catalytic cracking, a process that converts crude oil into plastic. Through its art installation, the group aims to "create a sense of wonder that can bring pleasure while highlighting the overwhelming presence of plastic in our lives."

Lakeshore State Park is adjacent to Maier Festival Park and Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin in Milwaukee. The news release says the park is "an urban oasis offering a small beach and accessible paved trails that link to Milwaukee's other lakefront parks and the Hank Aaron State Trail."

More information about "REbirth" is available on the Black Box Fund's website. Learn more about Lakeshore State Park