Lakefront Marathon's 40th year running through Milwaukee

article

The Lakefront Marathon is back for its 40th year of hosting runners from all over to run through our city.

Dozens gathered Sunday to celebrate the race's return after being canceled last year.

Rain or shine, there’s never a bad day to run on the lakefront.

"It’s great to be back and to be back in Milwaukee doing these races," said Dave Finch, Lakefront Marathon executive director.

Dave Finch

The Lakefront Marathon is going on 40 years as an event hosted by runners, for runners.

"People like to see each other again. It’s so much fun to run against somebody than by yourself. To cross that finish line and have people cheering for you means so much," said Finch.

Runners of all ages got to participate in either a 5k or marathon—with the marathon runners starting at Grafton High School and finishing at the Summerfest grounds.

"It’s so fun and so rewarding to watch everyone accomplishing their goals. It brings so much diversity and a little bit of business too to the city," said Sean Daley, 5k race director.

And the operation couldn't be possible without the hundreds of volunteers.

"The volunteers are the backbone of the operation," said Daley.

"If you haven’t volunteered at a marathon, I highly recommend it," said volunteer Dora Hernandez-Soaza. "Not only is it fun and you make friends and you get a t-shirt and they feed you, but you leave inspired; inspired to make goals and maybe accomplish them."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News