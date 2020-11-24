Lakefront Brewery to open 'Hop Houses' for winter dining

article

Lakefront Brewery has added five winter "Hop Houses" to its Riverwalk patio for winter dining and drinks.

The Hop Houses are repurposed greenhouses that will still be used to grow vegetables and herbs during warmer months. Over winter, they have been transformed into decorated, cozy and relaxing private dining experiences for the winter.

Guests are able to reserve 90 minutes in a six or eight-person Hop House -- complete with white tablecloths, holiday lights and heaters.

Rental fees by credit card are required to book reservations with a food and beverage minimum needed to be met during a visit.

Lakefront’s executive chef, Kristin Hueneke, has designed a special preorder menu with food and drink packages that can be added to reservations during the booking process, to help reach that minimum. The regular in-house dining and drink menu will also be available to order via QR code in your Hop House.

"Hop Houses" at Lakefront Brewery

The Hop Houses are designed with customer safety in mind amid the COVID-19 pandeic, providing contactless ordering and payment as well as each house being thoroughly cleaned, sanitized and properly ventilated between each use. Lakefront asks that all customers adhere strictly to mask and social distancing guidelines while on-premise.

Reservation times are available starting Tuesday, Dec. 1 through the end of the month.

January reservations will be available when the Brewery determines its 2021 Covid guidelines.

Visit Lakefront Brewery’s Hop House webpage for more details and to make a reservation: lakefrontbrewery.com/beer-hall/hophouses