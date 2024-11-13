Lakefront Brewery Hop Houses; private dining on Milwaukee's riverwalk

article

The Brief Lakefront Brewery on Milwaukee's Riverwalk is bringing back its Hop Houses. Available during the cold-weather months, the Hop Houses offer 90 minutes of private dining. Reservations are available every day of the week.



Lakefront Brewery on Milwaukee's Riverwalk is bringing back its Hop Houses for the cold-weather months.

A news release says the Hop Houses are available every day of the week – and offer 90 minutes of private dining with views of the river and downtown Milwaukee.

Lakefront Brewery officials say each Hop House is "designed with comfort in mind." Each includes proper floors, seating, lighting, décor, and "heaters for those especially cold nights."

Lakefront Brewery Hop Houses

The news release says each reservation lasts 90 minutes. "During the booking process, a preorder menu will be available for guests to choose from a few Hop House-exclusive items curated by Lakefront’s Executive Chef, Kristin Hueneke. Enjoy specialty hot chocolate, a S’mores package, or a savory S’mores package featuring delectable cheese, cured meats, and crackers. Guests will also have access to Lakefront’s full dining and drink menu by way of QR code in their Hop House creating a seamless experience with little interruption," the release says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Starting Thursday, Nov. 14, both 6-person and 8-person Hop House reservations are available to book by visiting Lakefront’s website.

Lakefront Brewery Hop Houses

Reservations are available every day of the week with walk-ups welcome, subject to availability.