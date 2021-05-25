Lakefront Brewery brings back tours on June 1
MILWAUKEE - Lakefront Brewery announced Tuesday, May 25 that they will be bringing back their brewery tours beginning June 1.
Patrons can expect a 45-minute tour through the entire brewery on the weekend, and a smaller tour during the workweek.
The new tour schedule is:
Monday – Thursday 5 and 6:30 p.m.
Friday – Currently unavailable.
Saturday – Every hour from Noon to 7 p.m.
Sunday – Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., & 3 p.m.
Tours will consist of a maximum of 20 people or a total of 8 groups.
All tour tickets can be ordered online and are non-refundable. All patrons must be 21+ with a valid, unexpired ID. Anyone under 21 must always be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Tour patrons will receive two, 16oz pints of beer – one at the start of the tour and one part way through the tour. You will also receive a souvenir pint glass to take home at the end of the tour. Tokens are currently not accepted.
