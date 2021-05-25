Expand / Collapse search

Lakefront Brewery brings back tours on June 1

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Lakefront Brewery

MILWAUKEE - Lakefront Brewery announced Tuesday, May 25 that they will be bringing back their brewery tours beginning June 1. 

Patrons can expect a 45-minute tour through the entire brewery on the weekend, and a smaller tour during the workweek.  

The new tour schedule is:
            Monday – Thursday 5 and 6:30 p.m.
            Friday – Currently unavailable.
            Saturday – Every hour from Noon to 7 p.m.
            Sunday – Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., & 3 p.m.

Tours will consist of a maximum of 20 people or a total of 8 groups.

All tour tickets can be ordered online and are non-refundable. All patrons must be 21+ with a valid, unexpired ID. Anyone under 21 must always be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Tour patrons will receive two, 16oz pints of beer – one at the start of the tour and one part way through the tour. You will also receive a souvenir pint glass to take home at the end of the tour. Tokens are currently not accepted.

Sex assaults in Milwaukee, Whitewater investigated

Police in two cities in southeast Wisconsin are investigating sexual assaults that happened Saturday.