Car into Lake Wisconsin, driver arrested for OWI: sheriff

article

Columbia County sheriff's Office arrested a 20-year-old man whose car went into Lake Wisconsin on Thursday night, June 13.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the Merrimac Ferry crossing in the town of West Point. The driver and a passenger got out and swam to shore.

The passenger was taken to a hospital, the sheriff's office said. Deputies' investigation determined the driver, identified as Treyson Doyle of Sun Prairie, was operating while intoxicated. He was then booked into the Columbia County Jail.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A towing service pulled the car from the water on Thursday morning.

While the crash did not come in contact with the Merrimac Ferry, the sheriff's office said it would be closed as a precaution until equipment could be inspected.