Lake Mills police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who reportedly broke into three vehicles.

Officials say they received a call about the break-ins around 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

If you have information that could help identify or locate the man pictured above, you are urged to call the Lake Mills Police Department at 920-650-6265.