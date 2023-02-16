Lake Mills Fire Chief Todd Yandre dies, suspected cardiac event

article

Lake Mills Fire Chief Todd Yandre passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The department said initial reports indicate a cardiac event as the cause of his death in the line of duty.

According to a news release from the Lake Mills Fire Department, Chief Yandre "served with distinction as a member of the Lake Mills Fire Department for over 41 years."

He started as a volunteer firefighter and moved up the ranks to chief.

"Chief Yandre made a profound and lasting impact on his family and friends, the Lake Mills Fire Department, and the Lake Mills community at large," the department said.

Outside the fire station, he was a mentor and educator to an untold number of past, current and future firefighters as an adjunct instructor for Madison College.

"As a dedicated fire and emergency services professional, Chief Yandre protected, served, and saved countless lives within our community, the surrounding region, and the State of Wisconsin," the department said. "Chief Yandre lived and died a hero, deserving celebration and remembrance."