Lake Mills bear sighting, sheriff's office warning for residents

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office warned residents on Friday about a bear roaming the area.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said it is aware of the situation near Lake Mills. Do not call 911 about the bear, they said, unless you are in danger.

Residents are advised to stay away from the animal. Do not try to take pictures or feed the bear, the sheriff's office said. Residents with pets should keep them inside and lock up pet food.

The sheriff's office also recommends keeping garbage cans inside and avoiding putting out bird seed.