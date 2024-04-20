Lake Mills ATM burglary, police seek stolen truck used in crime

article

The Lake Mills Police Department is looking for a stolen pickup truck that was involved in a Saturday morning ATM burglary.

It happened on Tyranena Park Road – just southeast of I-94 and Main Street – just before 6 a.m. Officers found the ATM was broken into, and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

The investigation found the suspect's vehicle, a black Ford F-250 with Wisconsin plates NW2712, had been stolen from a Lake Mills home.

Anyone who sees the pickup truck is asked to call the Lake Mills Police Department at 920-648-2354.