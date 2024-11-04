Lake Geneva woman, animal rescue founder has heart attack; money being raised

article

The founder of a Pewaukee-based nonprofit that focuses on helping animals is now in need of help.

Caryn McCollum, founder of Operation Bring Animals Home, recently suffered a near-fatal heart attack.

The Lake Geneva woman most recently headed south to help after Hurricane Milton destruction. She had just returned from her trip four days before the heart attack.

According to a GoFundMe set up by her friend, McCollum will require triple bypass surgery. Money being raised will go toward medical bills and Two Cattle Ranch Sanctuary in Rubicon.