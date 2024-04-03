Lake Geneva seek man considered 'dangerous' for 'isolated' incident

article

The Lake Geneva Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate David Lacchei, who officials say is alleged to have intentionally caused substantial injuries to a female acquaintance early on Wednesday, April 3.

A post on the Lake Geneva Police Department Facebook page says this is an isolated incident. But officials say Lacchei "should be considered dangerous."

If you see or have contact with Lacchei, you are urged to contact the City of Lake Geneva Police Department at 262-248-4455.

You can remain anonymous.