Lake Geneva boat accident, 3 kids drowned; Illinois school district responds

The Brief Three children died after a boat sank on Geneva Lake during a severe storm on Friday, July 3. FOX6 has learned at least two of them were students at the Community Unit School District 200 (CUSD 200). The district is asking for support for the families impacted by the tragedy.



We're learning more about the victims in Friday's tragedy on Geneva Lake.

Three kids, ages 10, seven, and six, were killed after they were trapped in the sinking boat during the severe storms.

Officials won't comment on their identities, but FOX6 learned at least two of them were students at the Community Unit School District 200 (CUSD 200) in Wheaton, Illinois.

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The district released a statement, saying:

"On behalf of Community Unit School District 200, our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the children who died in a tragic boating incident in Lake Geneva on July 3. We ask that you join us in supporting these families during this difficult time, and keep them in your thoughts as we all cope with this incredible loss."

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Lake Geneva Police Chief statement

What we know:

The City of Lake Geneva Police Department is opening up on the incident and the property destruction caused by the storms.

The police chief says, in part:

"In moments of tragedy, we often see the very best in people, and that has certainly been true here. While there is still healing ahead, I hope everyone knows how grateful we are for the outpouring of support shown over these past several days. It has been humbling to witness and a reminder that no one faces hardship alone when a community stands together."

-Chief Ed Gritzner, City of Lake Geneva Police Department

The backstory:

Walworth County experienced what law enforcement described as a "sudden and severe" storm on July 3. The National Weather Service said it created a downburst with peak winds estimated at 90–100 mph.

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The storm downed hundreds of trees and power lines, damaged several buildings and created hazardous boating conditions on Geneva Lake. One boat with 10 people on board overturned and ultimately sank.

Six adults and one child were rescued from the water, while three of the kids were missing when emergency responders got there. Those three children were found and later died despite life-saving attempts.

Emergency response on Geneva Lake after storms lead to calls for water rescue on July 3, 2026.

Who was on the boat?

The latest:

The three children who died have been identified as a 10-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy.

The boat operator was a 47-year-old man. The other passengers were a 75-year-old man, a 73-year-old woman, a 49-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy.

The group included residents of Fontana, as well as residents of Batavia and Wheaton, Illinois. All four kids were wearing properly fitted life jackets, according to law enforcement.

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What happened on Geneva Lake?

Dig deeper:

Law enforcement said the boat operator had "extensive boating experience" and was unable to find safe harbor when the storm hit. At least two large waves broke over the bow, causing it to take on water. Another wave hit the side of the boat, causing it to roll, capsize and sink.

The sunken vessel was found in 32 feet of water, and three children were found inside the boat. Divers were able to get them out and bring them to the surface, and they were pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Investigators determined they had no external injuries and drowned.

What's next:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency are still conducting a joint investigation into the accident. Eleven other agencies assisted with the immediate needs.