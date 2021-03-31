Lake Express Ferry season begins on May 7; tickets now on sale
MILWAUKEE - Tickets for Lake Express Ferry are now on sale for the 2021 season, which will begin Friday, May 7.
A news release says travelers can visit lake-express.com or call 866-914-1010 to purchase tickets and get more information about the upcoming travel season.
The spring season, which runs from May 7 through June 16 will feature four crossings daily between Milwaukee and Muskegon, MI.
The summer season, which runs from June 17 through Sept. 6 will feature up to six crossings with the addition of evening sailings.
Lake Express ferry
Lake Express crosses Lake Michigan in only two and a half hours. The ferry is able to carry cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and pets.