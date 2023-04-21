Lake Express Ferry moved to Lake Michigan terminal for 2023 season

article

The Lake Express Ferry made its annual trek from its winter home in Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley to its in-season terminal home on Milwaukee’s lakefront Friday, April 21.

The Lake Express Ferry will begin its 2023 season on Friday, May 5 with two daily round-trip crossings.

The Milwaukee-based Lake Express ferry began service in 2004, and is the Midwest’s only high-speed auto/passenger ferry. The ferry accommodates 250 passengers, and holds up to 46 vehicles and 12 motorcycles.