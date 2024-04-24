Lake Express Ferry bike drive set for Friday, April 26

article

The Lake Express Ferry will be supporting bicycle charities with its annual bike drive this Friday, April 26.

Lake Express will provide a complimentary round-trip passenger ticket to the first 500 donors who bring in a gently used bicycle to the Lake Express terminal (2330 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive) between 8 a.m. and noon on Friday.

A news release says donations will benefit Dream Bikes and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers. Bikes donated to Sixteenth Street will be distributed at its annual Bike Day on June 15 at Kosciuszko Park in Milwaukee. Bike day is a community-based event that brings the neighborhood together to encourage physical activity and healthy eating.

Officials say since 2010, Lake Express has collected more than 8,000 bicycles that have been distributed through organizations in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and internationally.

There is a limit of one certificate per person/household. Donors will receive a certificate by mail, redeemable for one round-trip classic cabin ticket. Vouchers are valid only for the donor and may not be transferred or sold. Vouchers may be redeemed for any travel date/time during the 2024 sailing season. Reservations are required and must be made by June 28, 2024.

Lake Express begins its travel season on May 3.