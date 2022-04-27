Lake Express annual bike drive; donate bike, get roundtrip ticket

article

The Lake Express Ferry will be supporting bicycle charities again this year with its annual bike drive this Friday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lake Express Terminal, 2330 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive.

Lake Express will provide a complimentary round-trip passenger ticket to the first 500 donors who bring in a gently used bicycle to the Lake Express terminal. Donations will benefit Dream Bikes and health programs provided through the Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers.

A news release says since 2010, Lake Express has collected more than 5,000 bicycles that have been distributed through organizations in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and internationally.

NOTE: There is a limit of one certificate per household. Donors will receive a certificate by mail, redeemable for one round-trip classic cabin ticket, a $177 value.

Lake Express begins its travel season May 6. More information about the ferry’s schedule and ticket information can be found at lake-express.com.