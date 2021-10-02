Lake County Sheriff's K9 locates 2 teens who stole Tesla: police

article

A Lake County K9 Deputy apprehended two suspects who allegedly stole a vehicle Saturday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m., a Lake County Sheriff's Sergeant was in the area of Route 60 and Route 21 in Vernon Hills when he saw a red Tesla pass him at a high rate of speed.

The sergeant was able to obtain the registration of the vehicle, and learned it was registered out of Vernon Hills.

After contacting Vernon Hills Police Dispatch, it was revealed that the vehicle had just been stolen, authorities said.

The vehicle was located a short time later disabled, in the area of Route 41 and Route 176 in unincorporated Lake Bluff.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Officers in Lake Bluff saw two males run west of the Tesla into a wooded area, authorities said.

The officers established a perimeter and Lake County K9 Dax and other deputies responded.

K9 Dax began a track and located a 17-year-old boy, who ran away from Dax, directly to a waiting Lake Bluff Police Officer, authorities said.

A short time later, a second 17-year-old was located hiding by K9 Dax in the wooded area.

Advertisement

Both juveniles are from Grayslake and were taken into custody.