Lake Como water rescue, Illinois man dies

A Vernon Hills, Illinois man died on Memorial Day after he was pulled from the waters of Lake Como in Walworth County on Sunday, May 29.

According to the town of Geneva Police Department, a CPR call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday night. The man, identified by police as 18-year-old Adam Jablonski, had no pulse and was not breathing.

Life-saving measures were taken, but Jablonski ultimately was taken to two hospitals. He died as a result of injuries on May 30.

Several agencies, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Walworth County Sheriff's Office, assisted at the scene.