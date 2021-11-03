Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Witness speaks after testimony

Social media influencer Koerri Washington spent much of the morning Wednesday, Nov. 3 testifying in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, sharing that he noticed about Rittenhouse the night of the shooting.

Shortly after Washington stepped down from the stand, he talked with FOX6 News about his testimony.

"The events that took place, no one that is an actual active member of the community wanted to see any of that happen," said Washington.

Video captured by Washington the night of the deadly shootings shows Rittenhouse running through the frame and carrying a fire extinguisher. The jury closely watched what he captured.

"I just hope everybody, and it’s not just the jury, but everyone in general just kind of like, really takes the time to think about the situation, and critically think about the situation and stay true to themselves," said Washington.

Washingon shared his assessment of the trial.

"Really, it comes down to a situation where, I suppose, people’s ideologies kind of clash in a situation where, in my opinion, they probably shouldn’t have," said Washington.

Three days in, people remain drawn to the trial.

"I’m here to sit and stand in solidarity with the victims, the people Kyle Rittenhouse murdered," said Alexandra Wilburn.

The defense says Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

Wilburn drove to Kenosha from Madison and described what she felt sitting in the courtroom Wednesday.

"It’s tense," said Wilburn. "It’s tense. Kyle has smiled a little bit."

The jury was seen taking extensive notes while watching videos of the protests and shootings.

Washington said he does not believe the trial has anything to do with politics. He plans to close this chapter and move forward with his life.

