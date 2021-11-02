Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Demonstrators watch trial outside courthouse

From jury instructions to opening statements and more, a small group of demonstrators gathered outside of the Kenosha County courthouse to watch the Kyle Rittenhouse trial begin on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

"We’re going to let them be individuals. We’re going to let them be critical thinkers," said Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle.

Kyle Rittenhouse

Blake is talking about the jury of 20 selected to hear the Rittenhouse case.

Blake is the uncle of Jacob Blake who was shot by a Kenosha police officer in August 2020. It was the unrest following that shooting where Rittenhouse opened fire.

Justin Blake believes the evidence is clear.

Justin Blake

"We’re going to let them view the evidence that clearly shows Anthony and JoJo had no weapon and they were murdered in the streets of Kenosha," Blake said.

Prosecutors charged Rittenhouse with killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum during the unrest. A third man was shot and wounded.

Demonstrators listened on Tuesday as Rittenhouse's attorney told the jury his client acted in self-defense. The prosecution challenged that.

"We’re just sounding the call. Everyone wake up, pay attention. This time is critical to our history," Blake said.

Some of the demonstrators told FOX6 News they plan to be outside the courthouse multiple days, if not during all of the trial.