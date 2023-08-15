Kwik Trip, Badger Band member partner for company's 1st NIL deal

article

Kwik Trip announced its first collegiate NIL partnership Tuesday – not with a student-athlete, but with a student nonetheless.

Will Hazeltine is the first college student to team up with Kwik Trip under an NIL – or "name, image, likeness" – agreement. The 21-year-old UW-Madison Marching Band mellophone player said his passion for music and Wisconsin is fueled by Kwik Trip.

"Kwik Trip is just an awesome gas station," he said.

If the Wisconsin Badgers are playing, Hazeltine is too. He contacted Kwik Trip to inquire about a potential partnership.

"It’s really exciting for Will be part of this first partnership", said Kwik Trip’s Social Media Coordinator Hayden Knoll. "He’s passionate about Kwik Trip and has a unique story and background. He will have all the creative freedom he wants, and we are excited to see what he does with it."

Hazeltine, a geological engineering major, said he loves "everything Kwik Trip" – especially coffee, drinking two-to-three cups a day. A news release said Hazeltine even put together a spreadsheet ranking his favorite Kwik Trip Karuba Gold flavors and is eager to share his Kwik Trip love story online.

"Being part of that team expresses that whole Wisconsin attitude and mindset – it's pretty cool," said Hazeltine. "To me, Kwik Trip is as much Wisconsin as the Green Bay Packers are, UW-Madison is, cheese and milk. You think of Wisconsin, as someone from Wisconsin, I think of Kwik Trip. It’s pretty awesome to be a part of that now."

If you’re interested in becoming an official Kwik Trip/Kwik Star athlete with an NIL partnership, applications are open online.



