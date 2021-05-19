Metro Market, Pick 'n Save: Mask rule ending for some May 20

article

Kroger on Wednesday, May 15 announced that fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated workers will no longer need to wear a mask in stores starting May 20.

In southeastern Wisconsin, that includes Metro Market and Pick ‘n Save store. The change to the grocers’ mask policy comes in accordance with updated CDC guidance on masks, Kroger said.

State or local mask mandates will be adhered to, should one take precedence. In Milwaukee, for example, the mask mandate is not set to expire until June 1.

Non-vaccinated workers, the company said, will still be required to wear a mask. Pharmacy and clinic associates will continue to wear masks, too, per CDC guidance for health care settings.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.