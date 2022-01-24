Krispy Kreme thanking those who donate blood with free doughnuts

Amid the first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S., a popular eatery is offering a sweet treat to those who step up.

Krispy Kreme announced it will thank those who donate blood or platelets with a free box of their original glazed doughnuts. The offer is only valid to those who make the donation between Jan. 24 - Jan. 31, 2022.

The American Red Cross declared on Jan. 11 its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S., warning the public about the worst shortage in over a decade.

The nonprofit said in a statement that U.S. blood centers have reported "less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types—a dangerously low level." It noted a decline in donor turnout since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to blood drive cancellations, staffing challenges and donor eligibility misinformation.

Overall, there has been a 10% decline in blood donation since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the Red Cross said.

Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said they’re hoping the free doughnuts will increase awareness of the national shortage.

To take advantage of the promotion, show either your donation sticker or Red Cross confirmation of donation at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

You can find your closest American Red Cross donation site and book your appointment online here.

Donors of all blood types are "urgently needed," The Red Cross has said.

This story was reported from Detroit.