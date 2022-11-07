Expand / Collapse search

Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts on Election Day 2022

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team

All about the Krispy Kreme hot light sign

The iconic neon sign was first introduced in 1992.

Krispy Kreme wants to encourage voting and celebrate Election Day by offering a free Original Glazed doughnut to all customers at U.S. stores. 

Anyone who visits a participating location on Tuesday, Nov. 8 can get a free sweet treat, the company said. 

"A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day." 

"So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks," Skena said.

RELATED: 2022 Midterm Elections: When you can expect to learn the results

Election_Day_2022_KKD.jpg

Anyone who visits a participating U.S. Krispy Kreme location on Tuesday, Nov. 8 can get a free sweet treat, the company said. (Credit: Provided)

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based chain is known for its doughnut giveaways. Last week, it offered any customer who visited a Krispy Kreme location dressed in a Halloween costume a free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary.

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme celebrated its 85th anniversary by giving away free doughnuts for a year. It also made headlines for a promotion that offered a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for the average U.S. price of regular gas.

1a622dfb-Krispy Kreme Revenue Jumps Over 15 Percent In First Quarter

FILE - In this photo illustration, a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut is shown in Daly City, California on May 12, 2022. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Last month, Krispy Kreme unveiled a collection of doughnuts inspired by churros — the deep-fried pastry coated in cinnamon sugar that’s popular in Spain, Mexico, and increasingly across the United States.

RELATED: Popeyes is giving away free chicken sandwiches for a week

This story was reported from Cincinnati.