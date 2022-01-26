Expand / Collapse search

Sweet treat on a cold day: Kravings

Every day is a good day for a sweet treat from Kraving's in Waterford

Brian Kramp is at Kraving's in Waterford getting a sneak peek about what goes into their ice cream treats.

Brian Kramp is at Kravings getting a sneak peek before their grand opening this weekend!

At Kravings in Waterford there are three simple steps to creating the shake of your dreams

Brian is getting a preview of why this local business is planning on selling a lot of shakes this year.

