Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, suspect sought: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Kohl's theft suspect (Courtesy: MFPD)

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a theft from Kohl's on Feb. 28.

Police said the suspect, described as a Black female, went into the department store and left without attempting pay for merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the P3 app.

