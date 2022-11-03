Kohl's merchandise theft: Menomonee Falls police seek to ID woman

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who they say left a Kohl's Department Store without paying for $565 in merchandise.

Officials say the woman entered the Kohl's on Appleton Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. She selected $564.99 in merchandise and left without making payment.

The woman then got into a waiting red Kia sedan with a gray hood and no plates displayed, officials say. The woman then fled the scene.

Anyone with any information about the woman pictured in this post, you are urged to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 – and refer to case #22-028085.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.