Kohler generator truck overpass crash, I-175 ‘long-term’ lane closure

A crash involving a Kohler generator truck Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27 led to a "long-term" closure of a lane on I-175 northbound.

Sheriff's officials said the semi struck the I-94 eastbound overpass bridge shortly before 2 p.m.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation inspector had to come out to check the bridge, and sheriff's officials warned that a full closure might be necessary to remove the truck.

In an update shortly before 5 p.m., sheriff's officials said "Lane 2" of I-175 would be closed "long term" for further assessment of the damage to the overpass and to remove the semi.

The sheriff did not note any injuries.