Kinnickinnic River sunken towing vessel; Coast Guard responds

Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan on Monday, Jan. 2 responded to the sinking of the towing vessel MICHIGAN on the Kinnickinnic River in the Port of Milwaukee.

According to the Coast Guard, around 11:30 a.m. watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan were notified by the National Response Center that the Towing Vessel MICHIGAN, a 112’ tug and barge, began taking on water at its moorings and partially sank in 26 feet of water.

The MICHIGAN had a maximum potential of 40,000 gallons of oil and fuel onboard.

Coast Guard pollution responders confirmed that the vessel was not actively polluting and 100 feet of hard boom with absorbent material was deployed as a preventative measure.