KinderCare near 61st and Hayes in West Allis closes due to a positive case of COVID-19

WEST ALLIS -- A KinderCare spokesperson said parents and guardians were asked to pick up their children early Monday, July 6 in West Allis due to a positive case of COVID-19.



The spokesperson was unable to confirm whether the positive case was a staff member, parent, guardian or child.



The center will be closed for three days for a professional deep cleaning, officials said, and infant rooms will be closed until July 17.



The complete statement from the KinderCare spokesperson is as follows:



"The health and safety of our children, families and staff is always our top priority. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve developed enhanced health and safety measures in partnership with the CDC and a panel of medical experts to ensure our centers remain as clean and safe as possible.



"As soon as we learned of the positive diagnoses at our 61st Street KinderCare center, we partnered with the local Health Department. Our center will close for the next three days to allow for a professional deep cleaning. We’ll also use that time to retrain our staff on our health and safety protocols to ensure we’re delivering against the highest standards possible. As an extra precaution, our infant rooms will remain closed until July 17. We’re looking forward to welcoming families back to our center soon."



A parent shared this letter with FOX6 News:

