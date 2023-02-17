Kiel house fire; total loss, no injuries reported

article

Firefighters on Friday morning, Feb. 17 responded to the scene of house fire on Highway 57 near Lax Chapel Road in the Keil area. The call came in around 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames from three sides of the structure. Fire crews deployed hand lines and began suppression efforts.

Additional hose lines were pulled from Kiel Engine 3 to protect a neighboring structure. Given the rural location of the fire, a fourth alarm was activated bringing additional water tenders to the scene. Crews remained on scene conducting overhaul and salvage operations.

It was determined that the property owner or occupants were not in the structure at the time of the call.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the structure is considered a total loss. There were no injuries to emergency personnel or civilians.