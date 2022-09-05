Kids pulled from water at Grant Park

Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said.

Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids.

The kids were pulled from the water and were conscious and breathing, but they may have swallowed a good amount of lake water.

The children were taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

It's unclear exactly how many children were rescued.