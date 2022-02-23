Expand / Collapse search

Kewaskum SWAT incident; man in custody, accused of firing gun from balcony

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:42AM
KEWASKUM, Wis. - A 34-year-old Village of Kewaskum man was taken into custody Tuesday, Feb. 22 after allegedly firing a gun from the balcony of his apartment.   

The Washington County Emergency Communications Center began to receive multiple 911 calls at 7:24 p.m. reporting multiple gunshots in the area of Courtney Lane and Timblin Drive.

Responding officers were able to determine the gunshots originated from a second story apartment on Courtney Lane.  

Officers set up a perimeter and Washington County 911 dispatchers had multiple residents either shelter in place or arrange for evacuation while the Washington County SWAT Team responded to the scene. 

Prior to the tactical team’s arrival, patrol officers on the inner perimeter made contact with the suspect and took him into custody in the common hallway without incident at 8:31 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit took over the investigative portion of the investigation and secured a search warrant for the suspect’s blood. 

Investigators also determined at least one additional handgun round was also fired inside the apartment. Investigators also recovered multiple casings near the apartment’s balcony and surveillance footage showing the rounds striking the ground near the public sidewalk. 

The man is in custody at the Washington County Jail and held on charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

