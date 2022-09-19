Kewaskum Reigle Family Park alligator report

Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator sighting in a pond at Reigle Family Park.

The report came in on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Police said the DNR assisted, but the alligator wasn't located.

The DNR said if there is an alligator, it could be a "Black Caiman Alligator" raised domestically and "set free" by its owner.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kewaskum police asked people to keep their eyes peeled, and anyone who sees the alligator should try to take a picture so the animal can be identified, the DNR can be contacted and the animal can be relocated.

