Washington County police chase, arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Scene of Washington County pursuit. (Courtesy: Lomira Police Department)

LOMIRA, Wis. - Multiple people were arrested Saturday, Sept. 11 after a police chase from Kewaskum into Lomira, police said.

The Lomira Police Department said it was called Interstate 41 around 5:25 p.m. to help Kewaskum police in pursuit of a suspect vehicle.

Lomira police used stop sticks on northbound I-41 near State Highway 67, and the suspect's vehicle safely came to a stop. The occupants were then taken into custody.

Additionally, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Theresa police assisted with the incident.

