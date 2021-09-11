Washington County police chase, arrests made

article

Multiple people were arrested Saturday, Sept. 11 after a police chase from Kewaskum into Lomira, police said.

The Lomira Police Department said it was called Interstate 41 around 5:25 p.m. to help Kewaskum police in pursuit of a suspect vehicle.

Lomira police used stop sticks on northbound I-41 near State Highway 67, and the suspect's vehicle safely came to a stop. The occupants were then taken into custody.

Additionally, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Theresa police assisted with the incident.