Kewaskum fire; woman, child taken to hospital, 2 dogs rescued

A kitchen fire damaged a multifamily residence in Kewaskum on Monday, Oct. 14. A woman and child were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A multifamily residence in Kewaskum was damaged by a fire on Monday, Oct. 14. Firefighters were dispatched to the area of Highway 28 and Mill Road around 11:30 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, thick black smoke was venting from the font door.

All occupants of the multifamily residence, two adults and one child, self-evacuated prior to fire personnel arriving at the scene.

Two dogs remained inside the residence. Kewaskum Fire found both dogs alive in a bedroom. They were carried to safety by firefighters.

An initial investigation found that a homeowner in the lower unit was home with a child when she heard a pop from the kitchen. When investigating the pop, she observed flames, prompting an immediate call to 911. She and the child evacuated, with the upstairs tenant evacuating soon after.

The woman and child were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants. Highway 28 was closed to traffic for approximately one hour to assist with fire operations.

The fire remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.