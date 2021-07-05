Kevin Hart turns 42: Celebrate the comedian’s birthday with these free-to-stream titles on Tubi

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart turns 42 on July 6.

Hart has become one of America’s favorite funny guys in what seems to be a meteoric rise to fame starting in the early 2000s with his comedy tours which included "I’m a Little Grown Man" and "Seriously Funny," which was followed by two more comedy features that debuted in movie theaters. Those included "Laugh at My Pain," and "Let Me Explain."

Amid his comedy tour success, Hart also starred in blockbuster movies such as "Ride Along" with rapper Ice Cube, "Central Intelligence" co-starring with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and being part of the ensemble cast of the wildly popular reboot, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

Kevin Hart - Live Comedy From the Laff House (2016): Starring Kevin Hart, Rich Slater and William "Spank" Horton

"Superstar Kevin Hart performs hilarious live stand-up at the Laff House in Philadelphia, filmed before he was a worldwide star."

Kevin Hart: "What Now?" All Access (2016): Starring Kevin Hart

"An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Kevin Hart's 2016 record-breaking "What Now?" international stand-up tour. With unparalleled access, this documentary takes you on tour and inside the superstar’s life to reveal a side of him you’ve never seen before."

Kevin Hart Presents: Plastic Cup Boys (2014): Starring Kevin Hart, Will 'Spank' Horton, Na'im Lynn and Joey Wellis

"Filmed live and led by Kevin Hart, the comedy group The Plastic Cup Boyz step into the spotlight with their hilarious stand-up and sketches."

Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend (2017): Starring Kevin Hart and Wanda Sykes

‘Playing a soft-spoken, awkward driver, comic Kevin Hart serves up his Lyft riders with the surprise of a lifetime when he reveals his true identity."

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam (2009): Starring Cedric the Entertainer, Shaquille O'Neil, Kevin Hart, Tommy Davidson, Aries Spears and DeRay Davis

"Cedric the Entertainer once again commands the stage as he hosts the ALL STAR COMEDY JAM. Cedric delivers on stage and has hand-picked some of the industry's most talented and sought after comedians, Kevin Hart, Tommy Davidson, Aries Spears, and more!"

