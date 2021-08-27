Expand / Collapse search

Kettle Moraine Lake motorcycle accident, man dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A 51-year-old Eldorado man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Fond du Lac County Thursday, Aug. 26.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and the Campbellsport Ambulance and Fire Department were called to Kettle Moraine Lake for a motorcycle and driver that were reportedly submerged.

The initial deputy at the scene pulled the man from the water. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found the motorcycle was headed west on County Road F and failed to negotiate a curve; speed was a factor, the sheriff's office said. The man then laid down the motorcycle and slid across the roadway and down an embankment where he struck a pier. He and the motorcycle came to a rest in the lake.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Campbells Fire Department dive team also assisted at the scene.

Good Samaritan remembered after I-94 crash

Three people died, including a good Samaritan who died trying to help on Interstate 94 – his family devastated by his sudden death.

Pedestrian flighted after being hit by car in Muskego
slideshow

Pedestrian flighted after being hit by car in Muskego

Tess Corners Fire Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday near the Muskego High School athletic fields.