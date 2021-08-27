Kettle Moraine Lake motorcycle accident, man dead

A 51-year-old Eldorado man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Fond du Lac County Thursday, Aug. 26.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and the Campbellsport Ambulance and Fire Department were called to Kettle Moraine Lake for a motorcycle and driver that were reportedly submerged.

The initial deputy at the scene pulled the man from the water. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found the motorcycle was headed west on County Road F and failed to negotiate a curve; speed was a factor, the sheriff's office said. The man then laid down the motorcycle and slid across the roadway and down an embankment where he struck a pier. He and the motorcycle came to a rest in the lake.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Campbells Fire Department dive team also assisted at the scene.