Kentucky woman who fatally shot Uber driver thought he was taking her to Mexico, police say

A Kentucky woman is facing murder charges after reportedly shooting and killing her Uber driver in El Paso, Texas, because she thought he was kidnapping her and taking her to Mexico.

According to El Paso police, Phebe Copas, 48, was being driven by 52-year-old Daniel Piedra Garcia the afternoon of Friday, June 16. During the drive, Copas saw traffic signs for "Juarez, Mexico," and believed Piedra was kidnapping her, The El Paso Times reports.

Investigators said that’s when Copas pulled a gun out of her purse and shot Piedra multiple times in the head. Piedra remained on life support for five days before he succumbed to his injuries June 21.

Police said there’s no evidence Piedra intended to kidnap her. The local newspaper said Piedra, "the sole provider for his household," was taking the route shown on his phone when he was shot.

Before she called 911, Copas reportedly took a photo of Piedra after shooting him then sent the picture to her boyfriend in a text message.

"When the affidavit came out, it said that she shot my uncle and that she took a picture of him after she shot him and she sent it to her boyfriend, and then she called the police," Piedra’s niece told The El Paso Times. "She took a photo before calling 911."

Copas was initially charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. She’s now charged with murder. Her bond was set at $1.5 million.