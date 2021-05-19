Kentucky bar owner requiring patrons to show vaccine card before ditching masks

article

A bar owner in Kentucky is welcoming back patrons, but in order to go maskless, you must prove that you've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meta, a bar located in downtown Louisville, posted this message on its Facebook page:

"In accordance w/CDC and Beshear admin changes, we will now allow fully vaccinated people indoors without masks, with proof of vaccination. No shirt No shoes No vax card NO DICE."

The post continues by saying, "Not thrilled at the lack of notice @govandybeshear but we’re tired of fighting people. This is our new mask policy."

The owner, Jeremy Johnson, tells WAVE 3 News that he and his staff are vaccinated and is just trying to make sure everyone is safe.

"It’s a difficult time to make sure you keep workers right now," he told WAVE 3 News. "So I’m not going to do anything to put them in a place of being uncomfortable."

The CDC recently said fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks, the agency said.

The guidance still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. But it clears a path toward reopening workplaces, schools and other venues that went dark during the pandemic.