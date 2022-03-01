Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha Walmart incident, suspect arrested: sheriff

Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department took one person into custody Tuesday, March 1 in connection to an incident at Walmart the previous day.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or (800)807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.

