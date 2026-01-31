Expand / Collapse search

World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Kenosha

January 31, 2026
Edward Maurer, a lifelong resident and World War II veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday at the Kenosha Civil War Museum on Saturday, Jan. 31.

The Brief

    • Edward Maurer celebrated his 100th birthday at the Kenosha Civil War Museum.
    • Maurer served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
    • He remains a familiar face in the local veteran community.

KENOSHA, Wis. - Edward Maurer, a lifelong resident and World War II veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday at the Kenosha Civil War Museum on Saturday, Jan. 31. The community was invited to attend.

The backstory:

Maurer served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Wadsworth during World War II, seeing extensive action in the Pacific Theater as a gun captain on the destroyed. He remains a familiar face in the local veteran community.

What they're saying:

"I've had a very wonderful life. You take it for granted, everyone takes it for granted," he said. "It's good. As long as you've got good health, you've got everything."

