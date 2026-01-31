World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Kenosha

The Brief Edward Maurer celebrated his 100th birthday at the Kenosha Civil War Museum. Maurer served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He remains a familiar face in the local veteran community.



Edward Maurer, a lifelong resident and World War II veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday at the Kenosha Civil War Museum on Saturday, Jan. 31. The community was invited to attend.

The backstory:

Maurer served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Wadsworth during World War II, seeing extensive action in the Pacific Theater as a gun captain on the destroyed. He remains a familiar face in the local veteran community.

What they're saying:

"I've had a very wonderful life. You take it for granted, everyone takes it for granted," he said. "It's good. As long as you've got good health, you've got everything."