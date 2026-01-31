World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. - Edward Maurer, a lifelong resident and World War II veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday at the Kenosha Civil War Museum on Saturday, Jan. 31. The community was invited to attend.
The backstory:
Maurer served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Wadsworth during World War II, seeing extensive action in the Pacific Theater as a gun captain on the destroyed. He remains a familiar face in the local veteran community.
What they're saying:
"I've had a very wonderful life. You take it for granted, everyone takes it for granted," he said. "It's good. As long as you've got good health, you've got everything."
The Source: FOX6 News interviewed Maurer and received information about the celebration.