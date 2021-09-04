Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha tractor stolen, police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Stolen tractor, surveillance (Courtesy: Kenosha Police Department)

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department is seeking information related to a tractor theft, the department posted on its Facebook page Saturday, Sept. 4.

Police said it is a Case David Brown 995 tractor. The tractor and suspect(s) involved are sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-605-5275; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No criminal charges for officers in New Berlin police shooting

The Wisconsin DOJ announced that no criminal charges will be filed for law enforcement involved in the ultimately fatal shooting of an armed man.

Wisconsin sheriff's badge from 1920s found during move
slideshow

Wisconsin sheriff's badge from 1920s found during move

A moving company found a Fond du Lac County sheriff's badge from the 1920s while cleaning out an old Oshkosh bank.