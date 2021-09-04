Kenosha tractor stolen, police seek suspect

article

The Kenosha Police Department is seeking information related to a tractor theft, the department posted on its Facebook page Saturday, Sept. 4.

Police said it is a Case David Brown 995 tractor. The tractor and suspect(s) involved are sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-605-5275; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

