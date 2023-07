article

Kenosha police asked people to avoid the area near 54th Street and 21st Avenue Monday evening, July 24.

According to police, "a suspect is contained in a residence there."

Police blocked off 22nd Avenue between 55th and 53rd Streets as they work to resolve the situation.

You are asked to please stay away from the area/use an alternate route.