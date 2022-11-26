Kenosha and Spring Grove pursuit ends in Illinois, 1 in custody

article

An overnight chase had police officers in Illinois and sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin working together to stop the driver of a truck who, according to law enforcement, just kept going.

Just after 12:30 Saturday morning, Nov. 26, police in Spring Grove, Illinois noticed a dark Ford F-150. That's when the chase began.

Police chasing the car

Police said the truck had a stolen license plate and the person driving was wanted.

"He’s driving on the wrong side of the road with no traffic, in the middle of the road," said police.

The chase eventually entered Kenosha County on Highway C east toward I-94.

Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department joined the pursuit. Sheriff's officials said deputies tried to stop the truck several times by deploying a tire deflation device.

"The tire is completely shredded," said law enforcement. "There’s no traffic."

Deputies managed to deflate one of the truck's front tires. Sheriff's officials said the driver kept going, headed south on I-94 back into Illinois.

Kenosha County deputies stopped following the truck once it reached the state line. Spring Grove, Illinois police continued to chase the truck. They said the chase ended in Waukegan.

Officials said two people were in the car, and they believe one person was arrested.

FOX6 News reached out to Spring Grove police for more information on the arrest(s) but have not heard back.