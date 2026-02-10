article

The Brief A Kenosha shooting killed one high school student and wounded two others. A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are now charged with homicide.



The Kenosha Police Department has referred multiple felony charges to the district attorney's office in connection to a shooting that killed a Bradford High School student and wounded two other students last week.

In court:

Court records show 19-year-old Carlito Ayala and a 16-year-old boy are each charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, substantial battery and armed robbery as parties to a crime. They are each charged with a gun possession-related felony, too.

The backstory:

The shooting that happened on Wednesday night, Feb. 4. Shortly before 8 p.m., police were called to the area of 6th Avenue and 60th Street. Police said a 16-year-old died at the scene, and a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old were wounded.

FOX6 News obtained a letter from the Kenosha Unified School District sent to families. The district identified a Bradford High School student as the person killed, and added that two Indian Trail High School students were wounded – one critically.

